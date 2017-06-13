WFPD offering free vacation patrol checks - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD offering free vacation patrol checks

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

If you are heading out for your summer vacation make sure you take advantage of the free vacation patrol checks offered by the Wichita Falls Police Department. 

Sentinels with the WFPD will periodically stop by your home to check for open doors, broken windows, or any other suspicious circumstances.

If they find something out of the ordinary you or your listed emergency contact will be called immediately. 

This program is another added security measure Wichita Falls residents can use to make sure your home and belongings are safe while you are away. 

If you have any questions you can call the Community Services Section at (940) 720-5019.

To request a vacation patrol check click here

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Georgia inmates overpowered, disarmed slain guards

    Sheriff: Georgia inmates overpowered, disarmed slain guards

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-06-13 13:18:24 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:52:28 GMT

    Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

    Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

  • WFPD offering free vacation patrol checks

    WFPD offering free vacation patrol checks

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:24:49 GMT

    This program is another added security measure Wichita Falls residents can use to make sure your home and belongings are safe while you are away. 

    This program is another added security measure Wichita Falls residents can use to make sure your home and belongings are safe while you are away. 

  • Construction on Henrietta Travel Center moving forward

    Construction on Henrietta Travel Center moving forward

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:15:15 GMT
    The 4.5 million dollar project has been on hold for a while. (Source: Keith Sutton)The 4.5 million dollar project has been on hold for a while. (Source: Keith Sutton)

    Business looks to be booming soon near Henrietta. Two major projects are underway, including work on a new travel center off Highway 287. Rick Langford, Henrietta Economic Development Director, is staying positive despite the setbacks on a project they expect to have a major impact financially on the community.

    Business looks to be booming soon near Henrietta. Two major projects are underway, including work on a new travel center off Highway 287. Rick Langford, Henrietta Economic Development Director, is staying positive despite the setbacks on a project they expect to have a major impact financially on the community.

    •   
Powered by Frankly