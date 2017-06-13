WFPD offering free vacation patrol checks

If you are heading out for your summer vacation make sure you take advantage of the free vacation patrol checks offered by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Sentinels with the WFPD will periodically stop by your home to check for open doors, broken windows, or any other suspicious circumstances.

If they find something out of the ordinary you or your listed emergency contact will be called immediately.

This program is another added security measure Wichita Falls residents can use to make sure your home and belongings are safe while you are away.

If you have any questions you can call the Community Services Section at (940) 720-5019.

To request a vacation patrol check click here.

