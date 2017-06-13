WFPD offering free vacation patrol checks

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
This program is another added security measure Wichita Falls residents can use to make sure your home and belongings are safe while you are away.
Business looks to be booming soon near Henrietta. Two major projects are underway, including work on a new travel center off Highway 287. Rick Langford, Henrietta Economic Development Director, is staying positive despite the setbacks on a project they expect to have a major impact financially on the community.
The parasite usually poses no serious threat to humans, but it may cause swimmer’s itch.
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.
