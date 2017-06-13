Iowa Park Summer Reading Program registration will end this Thursday

Time is winding down for your chance to register your kids for the summer reading program in Iowa Park.

It is taking place at the Tom Burnett Memorial Library on W. Alameda throughout the month of June. You can register until Thursday at the library during regular business hours.

There will be programs every Tuesday during June at 9:30 a.m.

Summer reading is for children up to twelve years old.

There is also Teen Summer Reading every Thursday until June 29 at 4:00 p.m.

This year's summer reading theme is Build a Better World.

The teen summer reading will include designing, building, and placing Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes throughout the community.

If you have any questions you can call the Tom Burnett Memorial Library at (940) 592-4981.

