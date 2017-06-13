Fundraiser for SIDS and Kids of Texoma taking place this Saturday

SIDS and Kids of Texoma are raising money and awareness for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

They will be hosting a dance and dinner this Saturday to help raise money at the Elks Lodge on Seymour Highway.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance and dinner to follow.

Tickets are $10 per person and $100 per table.

There will also be a silent auction as well.

