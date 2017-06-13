Sounds of Speedway featuring Stevie Ray Vaughn

If you want to hear the classic sound of Stevie Ray Vaughn, then don't miss Texas Flood.

This is part of the Sounds of Speedway concert series at The Forum.

The show is Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

The event is BYOB and food from Gypsy Kit will be available.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved