Can You ID: Otto's Grocery robbery suspect

Wichita Falls Police need your help finding a man who robbed Otto's Grocery with a gun.

Surveillance shows the unknown white male coming into the store just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and had a white bandana covering his face.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the suspect call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

When you call reference case #17-060560.

You never have to give your name and if your tip help leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

