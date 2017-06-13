TRAFFIC ALERT: Work on U.S. 287 Frontage Road in Loop 11 area begins tomorrow

Work on the U.S. 287 Frontage Road in the Loop 11 area may cause some traffic delays in your daily commute.

TxDOT officials said beginning Wednesday, June 14 there will be various lane closures and exit closures.

Motorists should expect southbound U.S. 287's Loop 11 exit to be closed.

The closure will be in place from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Maurine Street exit to access Loop 11 during closed construction.

TxDOT crews will be working on the southbound U.S. 287 Frontage Road from City View Drive to past Loop 11.

Work is also being done on the Loop 11 intersection.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

