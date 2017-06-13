Can You ID: Suspect breaks into Castaway Cove Waterpark on Monday morning

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who burglarized the Castaway Cove Waterpark.

The suspect entered the water park on Monday around 4:15 a.m. and jumped into what appears to be a food booth.

If you have any information about who this suspect might be call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

