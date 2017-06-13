Only Getting Hotter

A few strong to severe storms will develop to our west this evening and at least attempt to move into western parts of our area later tonight. However, most of the storms will die down once the sun sets. Wednesday and Thursday will both be sunny hot days, with highs rising into the middle and upper 90s. Areas of storms will develop mainly north and west of us, but there are some indications that some of this could spread across the area Thursday night into Friday and rain chances will increase during this time frame. The weekend looks HOT, with highs near 100!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist