We'll Keep an Eye on the Radar Tonight

Yesterday we made it to 93 in Wichita Falls. Today will be warmer than yesterday, Friday will be warmer than today. Today will be more sunny than Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s. Like yesterday, we expect thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon over west Texas and northern Oklahoma and move toward Texoma perhaps impacting the area late this evening with a threat of large hail and damaging winds. This will be our final chance until Sunday night when a cold front will sag into the region. The seven day forecast is hot with many high temperatures from 95 to 100. In the wake of Sunday night's cold front temps may be limited to the 80s Monday.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist