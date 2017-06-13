War veterans work to overcome their PTSD

A military organization helps military veterans deal with an issue that some veterans said they suffer with in silence.

Military Veteran Peer Network helps veterans cope with their post-traumatic stress disorder.

It is a group made up of veterans and family members where the individuals gather and share issues they are dealing with.

The members train in peer support and mental health awareness to not only advocate but also become peer group leaders.

A woman who is training to become a peer group leader is U.S. Army veteran Karla Moten-Jenkins.

Moten-Jenkins was suffering from a secret she has kept for almost 20 years until she joined the MVPN.

A friend referred her to the program.

"I had to let go of the monster that has been haunting me," Moten-Jenkins said.

She was in charge of supplies in Iraq when she saw something that traumatized her for the rest of her life.

A young Iraqi girl approached Moten-Jenkins with her siblings.

"She came to me and she said 'save my brother and sister,'" Moten-Jenkins said. "I'm like 'okay.' I'm thinking I'm saving them."

Unknown to her the children had bombs strapped to them.

"As soon as you picked them up, they were gone," Moten-Jenkins said.

She never spoke about it until one day during MVPN meeting someone asked her a question.

"I let it go for 30 minutes, I believe," Moten-Jenkens said.

She has been attending the meetings for four years now. She said she wants to help other military women veterans deal with PTSD too.

Thanks to MVPN, Moten-Jenkens said she was able to enter a crowded Walmart for the first time.

She used the training she learned during her meetings to calm herself and take control of the situation.

The group meets every Wednesday at Faith Mission Church to help homeless veterans and other military veterans who need a helping hand.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved