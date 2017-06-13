Body of young man discovered in Clay Co.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of a white male in his mid to late teens was found around 1:00 p.m.

The body was found in an abandoned shed in the 200 block of Belmont Street in Petrolia, Texas.

A statement released to Newschannel 6 states the body was badly decomposed and was unable to be positively identified.

It has been sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the deceased man.

