Wichita Falls set to host 2019 Natl. Horseshoe Pitchers Assoc. World Tournament

The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Tournament is coming to Wichita Falls in 2019.

It is something that has city leaders very excited.

It is a two-week event that is estimated to draw anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 people.

It is also estimated to bring in $25 to $30 million outside dollars.

That is part of the reason for city leaders excitement.

It was a collaborative effort by different agencies to bring the competition to the Falls.

"This is the world tournament that culminates in the world championship on the final three days of competition," Tina Hawkins with the National Horseshoe Association said.

When people think of horseshoes, they might not think of it being a marquee, money making event.

But that is exactly what the world tournament is.

"I mean there are millions of people that play horseshoes once or twice a year," former competitor, Alan Francis said. "But the thousands of people at the event take it more serious. It is a very competitive sport."

In 2019, 6,000 to 8,000 people will gather for the event.

It is something Director of the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lindsay Barker, has been working on for months.

"We work very closely with Spectra Venue Management," Barker said. "They are the one's if we are awarded the bid, that will execute the event from the operation and facility standpoint."

Barker said momentum downtown and the possibility of a new hotel and conference center helps strengthen their bids.

General Manager of Spectra, Brian Hoffman, said these are the types of events they want to start attracting.

"We have the facilities," Hoffman said. "With the addition of the hotel, it will put us in the next bracket to go after additional events and have conferences and conventions to come."

"It's open to the community so they can come out and watch this type of event in multiple areas of the MPEC," Hoffman added. "And just welcoming people from all over the county that are coming here to Wichita Falls."

City Manager, Darron Leiker, said it is truly remarkable to have such a large event coming to the area that will be so strong for the economy.

Hoffman and Barker will be traveling to Utah in July to check the event out and learn more before hosting it.

