A portion of the WFISD Career Education Center nears completion

The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Career Education Center is months away from being finished.

At Tuesday’s board meeting trustees learned just how far along the construction progress is.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, with the WFISD, said the cosmetology portion of the new facility will be the first complete. He said a lot of it will be finished by the end of this week.

He adds about a dozen trucks of furniture will be delivered mid-July.

The CEC is still set to be ready to go by this August, and the grand opening is going to be held Tuesday, August 8th at 8:30 a.m.

The building was erected from the ground up at 500 E. Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved