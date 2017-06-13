A portion of the WFISD Career Education Center nears completion

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Two chases in Montague county Tuesday afternoon are possibly related.
The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Career Education Center is months away from being finished.
Wichita Falls ISD teacher salary increases are being put on hold.
