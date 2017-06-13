Texoma HS coaching update

Vernon Northside hired Jeremy Reeder as its new coach. He previously held three 11-man head coaching jobs in Oklahoma / Image source: KXII

Several Texoma high school coaching positions have been filled this week.

Northside names football coach

Vernon Northside named a new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, tabbing Oklahoma native Jeremy Reeder. He had been serving as a defensive line coach at McAlester, but had previously been head coach at Perry, Coalgate and Quinton, all north of the border.

With his hire, just one Texoma high school coaching position is open. Gold-Burg is still looking for another boys' coach, who could end up being the head football coach. Otherwise, newly-hired AD Gordon Williams will coach the football team in addition to basketball.

Windthorst hires MSU alum

Former Midwestern State softball star Alyson (Reynolds) Deatherage will take over the Windthorst softball program for Lonnie Hise, who is taking over as Superintendent.

Deatherage, who spent this past season as an assistant at Seymour, was a career .320 hitter for the Mustangs, helping them to a 3rd-place finish at the 2011 Division II Women's College World Series.

She'll get the chance to face off in district with her former teammate, Archer City head coach Mallory Mooney.

WFISD confirms several hires

The Wichita Falls ISD board approved several new hires at its Tuesday special meeting.

Rider boys soccer will be led by one of its own, with graduate Dustin Holly taking over for Josh Hill. Holly was an all-State goalkeeper for the Raiders in 2002, who spent the past 8 seasons leading the Texarkana Texas High girls' program. He also spent two seasons leading the Hirschi boys back in 2008 and 2009.

Wichita Falls High School has a new baseball coach. Chance Evans comes from Ballinger, where he led the Bearcats to their first-ever playoff series win last season. He replaces Cole Woodward, who will be an assistant on Scot Green's new staff in Burkburnett.

WFHS also will add boys assistants Payton Betts and Eduardo Nunez and girls assistant Kristi Schoblocher.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved