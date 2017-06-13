Montague County chases possibly related

Two chases in Montague county Tuesday afternoon are possibly related.
A Montague sheriff deputy attempted to stop vehicle, but lost sight.
Later, DPS troopers say they spotted a vehicle matching the same description.
After trying to pull the vehicle over the driver took off.Spike strips were used and the driver ditched the vehicle at FM 1749
and FM 455.
Authorities are searching for a white male in his late 20s to early 30s with light shaggy hair and a beard, who was last seen wearing shorts and no shirt.
