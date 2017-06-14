Hirschi grad Battle finds new college home

Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.

Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

Vernon Northside hired Jeremy Reeder as its new coach. He previously held three 11-man head coaching jobs in Oklahoma / Image source: KXII

Several Texoma high school coaching positions have been filled this week. Northside names football coach Vernon Northside named a new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, tabbing Oklahoma native Jeremy Reeder. He had been serving as a defensive line coach at McAlester, but had previously been head coach at Perry, Coalgate and Quinton, all north of the border. With his hire, just one Texoma high school coaching position is open. Gold-Burg is still looking for another boys' coa...