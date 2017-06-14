Hirschi grad Battle finds new college home - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hirschi grad Battle finds new college home

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Former Hirschi star Cedric Battle is heading for Central Arkansas / Source: KAUZ Former Hirschi star Cedric Battle is heading for Central Arkansas / Source: KAUZ
CONWAY, AR (KAUZ) -

Former Hirschi Huskies star running back Cedric Battle is on the move again.

Back in December he signed as a junior college transfer to the resurrected UAB program, but after seeing little practice time in spring ball, he's on the move again, to FCS Central Arkansas.

In 2014, as a high school senior, he was the AP Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year after gaining nearly 2,700 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Warriors say no decision has been made on White House visit

    Warriors say no decision has been made on White House visit

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:48:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:43:00 GMT

    Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.

    Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.

  • Rodman begins sightseeing on NKorea trip he hopes opens door

    Rodman begins sightseeing on NKorea trip he hopes opens door

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:48:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:41:26 GMT

    Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

    Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

  • Hirschi grad Battle finds new college home

    Hirschi grad Battle finds new college home

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:11:27 GMT
    Former Hirschi star Cedric Battle is heading for Central Arkansas / Source: KAUZFormer Hirschi star Cedric Battle is heading for Central Arkansas / Source: KAUZ

    Former Hirschi Huskies star running back Cedric Battle is on the move again

    Former Hirschi Huskies star running back Cedric Battle is on the move again

    •   
Powered by Frankly