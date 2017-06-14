Wichita Co. youth win big at 2017 Texas 4-H Roundup

Several young people in Wichita County brought home five top placing awards from the 71st Annual Texas 4-H Roundup.

The event was held at Texas A&M University last week.

25 members of the Wichita County 4-H team competed in 13 events.

The Texas 4-H Roundup had more than 4,000 participants competing in 50 diverse competitions throughout the week-long event.

Most of the events required each individual or team to qualify at the county or district level.

A list of events and their winners can be found below:

1st Place Senior Robotics Challenge - Daniel Chance, Garrett Porter, Jonathan Schaeffer, Joshua Gammage and Matthew Seale

2nd Place Share The Fun Vocal Performance - Tres Hunter

3rd Place Invitational Swine Quiz Bowl - Taybor Eastep, Charisma Own, McKinley Lee and Montana Lehman

3rd Place Share The Fun Choreographed Routine - Emma Flemming

3rd Place Vet Science Skill a Thon Written Exam - Ali Olsen

Wichita County was represented well in several other events by:

Lauren Armstrong

Rachel Brockriede

Gracie Burdette

Steven Kitner

Katrina Matamoros

Randae Suarez

Sage Taylor

Kelsey Thomas

Taylor Wilson

Christian Owen

Morgan Adams

Lauren Thomas

Two Wichita County 4-H brought home $30,000 in scholarships. The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation distributed more than $2.4 million in scholarships to outgoing 4-H members this year.

Robert Speed was awarded the $20,000, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship. Speed is a recent homeschool graduate and is planning to attend Midwestern State University to study Engineering.

Tres Hunter was awarded the $10,000, Richard Wallrath Educational Fund Scholarship. Hunter is also a recent homeschool graduate and is planning on attending the University of North Texas to study Vocal Performing.

