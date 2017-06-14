Congressman Mac Thornberry releases statement in response to shooting

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) released a statement in response to the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice on Wednesday morning:

"My thoughts and prayers are with those that were wounded in this morning's horrible attack. Sally, my staff, and I are all safe.

"Today is a day to thank police officers around the country and hug their loved ones for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe every day. Without the Capitol police officers' bravery this morning the results may have been different. They are heroes."

