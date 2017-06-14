Operation Thank a Veteran begins today

Presbyterian Manor is inviting community members to thank a veteran who lives there.

The goal is to get 300 cards filed out so each veteran will receive three to four cards.

Here is what you can do; head to presmanor.org, choose a card design you like, type in a personal note about how your freedom makes you feel.

These cards will be printed out and delivered to residents on July 3.

You have from today until June 28 to fill out these cards.

The gesture is free of charge and can make Independence Day special for veterans in Presbyterian Manor.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

