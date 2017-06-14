Local VFD now has a brush truck thanks to a grant

A volunteer fire department in Young County spruced up a military vehicle to better serve its community when fighting fires.

The Eliasville VFD used a Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program grant to help pay for a slip-on unit for an excess BMY five ton cargo military truck.

The firefighters gave the military vehicle 'new life' as a firefighting machine according to a press release.

Along with a fresh coat of paint, an extended front bumper, brush rails, and slip-on unit was added.

The slip-on has a 1,048-gallon water tank and foam capability.

"The addition of the slip-on unit with foam capability will help to increase our firefighting capacity because the foam has a cooling, wetting effect," said Eliasville VFD Fire Chief Jason Henderson in the press release. "The combination of the foam and water increases the effectiveness of the water helping it to go further and making it wetter."

The truck is considered a heavy duty brush truck with the primary purpose of fighting wildland fires in the 201 square mile protection area.

But the machine does have multipurpose capabilities.

