Summer camps at Backdoor Theatre begin this month

Politicians from the president to state governors have condemned the shooting at a GOP baseball practice and extended thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise.
Politicians from the president to state governors have condemned the shooting at a GOP baseball practice and extended thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise.
You do not have to commit every week and it only takes about five minutes to fill out the paperwork.
You do not have to commit every week and it only takes about five minutes to fill out the paperwork.
If your kids feel they are destined for the stage, then check out the Summer Theater Academy at Backdoor Theatre.
If your kids feel they are destined for the stage, then check out the Summer Theater Academy at Backdoor Theatre.
A volunteer fire department in Young County spruced up a military vehicle to better serve its community when fighting fires.
A volunteer fire department in Young County spruced up a military vehicle to better serve its community when fighting fires.
If it werent' for the heroism of two Capitol Police officers, the tragedy would have been far worse, the president said.
If it weren't for the heroism of two Capitol Police officers, the tragedy would have been far worse, the president said.