Summer camps at Backdoor Theatre begin this month

If your kids feel they are destined for the stage, then check out the Summer Theatre Academy at Backdoor Theatre.

Session 1 is for ages 7-10, it is from June 19th-July 18th. 8:30 am-12:30 pm. Two performances on July 8th.

Session 2 is for ages 10-14, it is from July 17th-August 5th. 8:30 am-12:30 pm.

Two performances on August 5th and a special performance on August 6th.

The cost is $180 per person.

For more information on how to register

