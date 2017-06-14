Rotary Club of WF lines streets with American flags for Flag Day

Wednesday is Flag Day and the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls is honoring it by making sure the flag is flying high.

Newschannel 6 went with one of the flag teams to learn more about why they do what they do.

Members of the club and airmen at Sheppard Air Force Base gathered early in the morning to line flags all over Wichita Falls.

It is something that is very important to each and every one of them.

"I think when you go down the streets and you see these flags waving on these holidays, it adds value, it adds patriotism," Larry Tegtmeyer, President of the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls said. "It gives you a good sense of feeling for the community."

In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation to establish June 14 as Flag Day to commemorate the adoption of the United States flag in 1777.

Just over 100 years later, the Rotary Club is still honoring the red, white, and blue.

"Yea we have to get up early on five holidays out of the year," Tegtmeyer said. "But it adds value. It makes me feel good to do good things for the community and for the country."

The group also runs flags across the streets on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day, with the help of airmen from Sheppard Air Force Base.

"They are involved in any little thing they can get involved in," Jill Patterson, a member of the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls said. "And we are so appreciative that they have decided they are going to help the Rotarian's. I think they do that because they realize what we do for the community and they want to be involved."

Why is it so important for members to get up early and take part?

"Life is so good for most of us," Patterson said. "My goodness, how can you not want to give back? And that's just what I tell myself when I have to get up at the wee hours of the morning. I may be old and I may be decrepit, but I can do something to help my flag team."

Rotary members encourage the community to get involved in some of the events and programs that they do, just like this one.

The funds from this event go to youth organizations in Wichita Falls.

They said they're always looking for news members.

The club meets at noon on Thursdays inside Luby's Cafeteria.

