Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels program

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Kitchen helps many seniors with its Meals on Wheels program.

They are always looking for volunteers to deliver these meals and make sure these members of the community are receiving the help that they need.

You do not have to commit every week and it only takes about five minutes to fill out the paperwork.

For more information on how you can sign up click here.

