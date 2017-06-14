Cameron University's Upward Bound program receives funding for next five years

The U.S. Department of Education has provided Cameron University funding for Upward Bound program for the next five years.

This funding grant will enable the university to provide select high school students from Eisenhower High School, Lawton High School, and Mac Arthur High School with fundamental support preparing for college entrance and success in higher education.

The program will be able to focus on low-income students and those considered first-generation college students through 2022.

The university will receive $305,224 each year totaling more than $1.5 million to continue the program.

High school students interested in participating in the program can apply through October.

For more information, you can call the Cameron University Upward Bound office at (589) 581-5581.

