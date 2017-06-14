Wichita Falls man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old

A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for Sexual Assault.

The investigation began on March 24, 2017, when a Wichita Falls Police Department detective was contacted by Child Protective Services in reference to a case of possible sexual abuse.

The mother of the 15-year-old victim reported her daughter had been sexually abused by a family friend during the Thanksgiving break in 2015. The victim lives in Arlington, TX.

On April 4, 2017, the victim was brought to Arlington Alliance for Children and was forensically interviewed.

During the interview, the victim stated that while visiting with family friends in Wichita Falls over the 2015 Thanksgiving holiday, Brent Cotton, 35, touched her inappropriately on more than one occasion.

The victim said she was worried what Cotton would do if she told him to stop.

On April 18, 2017, the victim had a sexual assault exam done. The report indicated that there were no physical findings; however, the report showed the exam was consistent with the history of the patient and it was the examiner's impression that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

Cotton was arrested on Tuesday night and is sitting in the Wichita County Jail.

