Body Found In Petrolia Identified

By Chris Horgen, Anchor
CLAY COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

The Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in an abandoned shed in Petrolia on Tuesday is that of 18-year old Brice Coates. He had been missing since last Tuesday. 

The cause of death is still under investigation. There are no signs of foul play in his death. 

