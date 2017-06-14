Bowie City Council to discuss raising water and sewer rates

The city of Bowie is holding a special council meeting on Thursday, to discuss plans for raising water and sewer base rates.

Just last week multiple Bowie residents voiced their concerns during a city council meeting in regards to a proposed rate increase.

Mayor Scott Davis took that feedback and has designed two new plans for the council to look at during Thursday's meeting.

Davis said part of the council's plan is to reduce the base charge and include 2,500 gallons into the base charge.

“It's a higher rate but it is on 2,500 gallons less water, basically we're giving you 2,500 gallons free with your base rate and then you are charged at a higher rate for the remaining usage,” said Davis.

People in the community are still concerned, especially business owners.

One we spoke with said they feel little support from city officials.

A local laundromat owner said he is already charging customers $2.00 per load and is worried if the water rate increased his rates per load, he might have to close the door on his own business.

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public and Davis said he welcomes all to share their views and concerns.

“We have to hear what they say and take it seriously and see if there's anything we can do to make it better for them,” said Davis.

The meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at the City Council Chambers at 307 North Mason Street.

