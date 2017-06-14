WSC in Washington, D.C. to advocate for people with disabilities

Since 1831, 14 members of Congress have been killed and and about a dozen wounded.
Since 1831, 14 members of Congress have been killed and and about a dozen wounded.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
The town has seen a lot of loss this year from a teacher's death to a car crash that claimed the lives of Vinita Trevino and Jakob Plummer.
The town has seen a lot of loss this year from a teacher's death to a car crash that claimed the lives of Vinita Trevino and Jakob Plummer.
Work Services Corporation along with dozens of other nonprofit agencies are in Washington, D.C. to advocate on behalf of disability employment issues.
Work Services Corporation along with dozens of other nonprofit agencies are in Washington, D.C. to advocate on behalf of disability employment issues.
Just last week multiple Bowie residents voiced their concerns during a city council meeting in regards to a proposed rate increase.
Just last week multiple Bowie residents voiced their concerns during a city council meeting in regards to a proposed rate increase.