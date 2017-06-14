WSC in Washington, D.C. to advocate for people with disabilities

Work Services Corporation along with dozens of other nonprofit agencies are in Washington, D.C. to advocate on behalf of disability employment issues.

Officials with WSC are doing so at the SourceAmerica Grassroots Advocacy Conference.

SourceAmerica is the national leaders in disability employment and choices.

Each year SourceAmerica hosts member nonprofits for training sessions on how to present their case to lawmakers for better employment options for people with disabilities.

One of those employees at WSC is David Thompson.

Thompson is a mess attendant at Sheppard Air Force Base and has been employed through WSC for the last seven years.

Thompson is legally blind and has short term memory loss due to a stroke he had when he was 17.

Thompson is 44 years old and is an athlete, works full-time, and lives independently in his own apartment.

Employment through the WSC has allowed Thompson to live a full and productive life as an integrated member of the Wichita Falls community.

"David takes great pride in his work and his service to the U.S. Air Force and is an outstanding example of the challenges that a person with significant disabilities can overcome in their life. Ben Ezzell, Vice President of Operations for WSC, said, "David is in the center of the mission statement for WSC and we are so proud that he is a part of the WSC team."

This legislative visit serves as a reminder to lawmakers that decisions made in committees in Washington, D.C. affect their constituents.

