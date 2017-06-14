Search for suspect continues in Montague County

Officials in Montague County are looking for a man they said evaded two law enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

According to the Montague County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies are looking for Christopher Dellinges.

Dellinges is not as escaped convict, as previously reported.

MCSO officials said Dellinges was last seen in the Bowie area on Wednesday morning.

Montague County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Dellinges on Tuesday when a chase ensued.

Follow a spike strip maneuver, Dellinges ditched his vehicle near FM 1749 and FM 455 and took off on foot.

Dellinges is wanted for driving a vehicle without permission and two felony warrants according to the Montague County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call the sheriff's office at (940) 894-2871.

