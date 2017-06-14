LSC Tournament moving to Frisco

The Lone Star Conference and the City of Frisco announced Wednesday an agreement that moves the LSC Men's and Women's Basketball Championship tournaments to Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas, beginning in 2018.



"We're thrilled to announce Dr Pepper Arena and the City of Frisco as the new home of the Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship. Our goal is always to provide our student-athletes and fans with a first-class experience and this new partnership will certainly do that. We're grateful for the opportunity to align with such a great venue and community," LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner said.



The LSC and Frisco have a two-year agreement starting in 2018 with an option for a third year (2020).



"We're excited to welcome the Lone Star Conference to Frisco, which is quickly becoming a destination for championships," said Mayor Jeff Cheney, City of Frisco. "We're a sports centric community and we rally to provide athletes, fans and alumni unique championship experiences that they'll remember for a lifetime. Again, we welcome Lone Star Conference to the Frisco team. We're looking forward to watching some great Division II basketball."



Tournament Games will take place at Dr Pepper Arena, a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue located in Frisco at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Gaylord Parkway. The venue seats up to 6,000 and features amenities such as a state-of-the-art sound system, three HD video screens, 12 suites and a private lounge area. It is the home practice facility and Executive Offices for the NHL Dallas Stars as well as the home of the Texas Legends Basketball Team. The Legends are the NBA D-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The arena also hosted the 2016 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Elite Eight.



"We're excited for the opportunity to bring the Lone Star Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championship to Frisco and Dr Pepper Arena for the next two years. This event helps affirm our venue's mission to host quality sporting events in our family-friendly environment," said Bill Herman, Dr Pepper Arena General Manager.



The 2018 tournament, to be held March 1-4, will be comprised of the top eight men's and top eight women's teams, according to the LSC regular-season standings. There will be a total of 14 games played over a four-day period, and the winners will receive automatic bids to the NCAA Division II national tournament. Ticket information will be available this fall at www.lonestarconference.org.



Frisco will be the third neutral site location to host the LSC Basketball Championships. Since 2012, the tournament has been played at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas after previously being held in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

