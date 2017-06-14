MSU Men's Soccer leads Division II in attendance again

For the second-straight season, the Midwestern State men's soccer program was crowned NCAA Division II attendance champions after averaging 727 spectators for the 2016 season.



The Mustangs led the nation by an average of over 150 fans per game last season en route to claiming a Division II-best sixth average attendance title since the NCAA began keeping records in 1998. Midwestern State also led the country in total attendance with 7,997 seeing the Mustangs in action across 11 home games in 2016.



MSU won its 12th attendance crown, all coming since the 2007 season. The Mustangs were first in the country in average attendance in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015 while leading the nation in total attendance in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2015.



Carson-Newman (Tenn.) finished second in the attendance race with an average of 575 fans per game while fellow Heartland Conference foe Rogers State (Okla.) came in third with an average of 510.



MSU's home schedule in 2016 featured several key matchups for Mustangs fans last season including contests against a former conference foe in Northeastern State (Okla.), a meeting with conference rival West Texas A&M, a pair of Heartland Conference Championship matchups against Newman (Kan.) and No. 13 St. Edward's (Texas) and a NCAA second round game with No. 15 Colorado Mesa.



The Mustangs drew a season-high 1,049 fans in their matchup with West Texas A&M on Sept. 15 while seeing 989 in attendance for their season opener against Northeastern State on Sept. 12.



Midwestern State put together its sixth run to the national quarterfinals in program history last season with an 18-4-1 record and a regular season title in its first season competing in the Heartland Conference.



In 2016, the Mustangs boasted one of the top defensive units in the country, ranking eighth nationally with a 0.65 goals against average with 12 shutouts. The MSU offense was equally impressive with an average of 2.3 goals per game for 21st nationally.



Midwestern State opens up the 2017 season at MSU Soccer Field Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Fort Lewis (Colo.).

