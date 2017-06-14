MSU Men's Soccer leads Division II in attendance again

Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.
For the second-straight season, the Midwestern State men's soccer program was crowned NCAA Division II attendance champions
The Lone Star Conference and the City of Frisco announced Wednesday an agreement that moves the LSC Men's and Women's Basketball Championship tournaments to Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas, beginning in 2018
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.
Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.
