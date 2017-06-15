WF Councilors to consider spending millions on new buses, water utility project

Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering many resolutions at the June 20th meeting.

- Council members will consider three resolutions to support redevelopment efforts at the Highpoint Village I Apartments, Highpoint Village II Apartments, and Country Park Apartments. The resolutions were tabled at the last meeting. However, councilors are expected to vote on it at this meeting. For more on this story, click here.

- Councilors are expected to table certificates of obligation of $7.6 million for a new conference center next to the MPEC. The item is expected to be tabled to the July 18th meeting.

- Council members will consider a resolution to purchase three low floor city buses for just over $1.25 million. For more on this story, click here.

- Councilors will consider a resolution to award a bid and contract for just over $1 million for the 2017 Water Budget Utilities Improvement Project.

The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. inside council chambers located at 1300 7th Street.

