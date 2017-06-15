Dollar General in Wichita Falls to host hiring event

If you are looking for a job in management you are in luck.

The Dollar General on 5th Street in Wichita Falls is hosting a hiring fair on Monday, June 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to review and apply for positions online before attending the event. You can find the link here.

At the hiring event, candidates will have the opportunity to meet with local store operations and human resource managers to learn more about open positions, as well as growth and development opportunities.

Dollar General is planning to add nearly 1,300 new stores across the country.

