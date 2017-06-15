Gas prices down again in Texas

Gas prices in the Lone Star State are down, again.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas is $2.14.

That price is five cents less than last week and is the same price as this time last year according to AAA Texas.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.32.

AAA Texas said the price drops at the pump across the country are due to an unexpected buildup of crude oil inventories last week combined with ongoing high gasoline production, an increase in gasoline stocks, and a drop in gasoline demand.

In our region, Texas saw the biggest drop by five cents from last week.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

