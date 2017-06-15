Man from Irving is added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives

A fugitive from Irving, Texas is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for Jorge Luis Guardado, 25.

Guardado has been wanted since August 2014 and has ties to the Irving area.

In April 2016, Guardado allegedly struck a man with a metal pole, causing serious bodily injury to the victim.

Guardado is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his wrists.

Officials said he may be using the alias Jorge Sanchez.

For more information on this case and to find out how to alert law enforcement if you know where he is click here.

There is a reward of $5,000 being offered for information leading to Guardado's capture.

