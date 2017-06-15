Local VFD is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday

Are you ready to eat some delicious hamburgers and help raise money at the same time?

The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser at Red River Harley-Davidson on Saturday.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters will be serving hamburgers and sausage.

The price is by donations only, so you can give as much as you want to.

