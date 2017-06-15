Local VFD is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local VFD is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Are you ready to eat some delicious hamburgers and help raise money at the same time?

The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser at Red River Harley-Davidson on Saturday.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

Firefighters will be serving hamburgers and sausage. 

The price is by donations only, so you can give as much as you want to.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly