Fathers get in free this Sunday at Castaway Cove Waterpark

Texoma can get quite toasty in the summer months, luckily there is Castaway Cove Waterpark.

It is open 7 days a week and offers plenty to do for families and friends.

You can relax in the lazy river or give your inner daredevil a chance to shine by taking on Pirate's Plunge.

General admission is $23.99 and children under 42 inches is $18.99.

If you decide to just spend an afternoon, then admission after 4:00 pm is $12.99.

If you want to give your dad some fun on Father's Day, then bring him on Sunday and he gets in free.

