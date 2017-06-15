Burkburnett Police Officer arrested in Wichita Falls for DWI

A Burkburnett Police Office is on administrative leave after she was arrested for DWI on Wednesday morning.

Around 2:21 a.m. a Wichita County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle after it ran through the flashing red lights at Lawrence Road and Gregory Street.

The driver identified herself at Amanda Michelle Angle, 31.

According to the arrest affidavit, Angle told the deputy she did not have any identification on her.

The deputy noticed during their interaction that Angle's speech was slurred.

Angle was asked to step out of the vehicle. When she complied the deputy said Angle was swaying to maintain her balance.

During that time the deputy noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath.

The deputy asked Angle to perform three field sobriety tests. During the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, Angle continually looked away from the stimulus.

During the walk and turn test Angle became uncooperative and said, "I'm probably not going to do this. You can take me to jail if you want to."

The deputy asked Angle to complete the one-leg stand and Angle said she would not complete any more tests.

The deputy arrested Angle and took her to the Wichita County Jail.

Once at the jail, Angle refused to provide both breath and blood samples. A search warrant and magistrate blood warrant was signed by a judge.

Angle's was taken to United Regional for samples to be taken before returning to the jail.

Angle was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She has since bonded out of jail.

Angle joined the Burkburnett Police Department in November of 2015. Officials with the department said she is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

