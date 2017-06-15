Watching for Storms

Thunderstorms will approach at least our western counties this evening with gusty wind and hail threats. It's unclear how far east these storms will get, but we do at least carry a slight chance for storms across the whole area this evening. These storms will be gone for Friday and the HEAT WILL BE ON! Highs Friday and Saturday will be close to 100 with humidity levels high enough to produce "real feel" temperatures in the 103 to 106 range. A cold front will bring a temporary end to the hot weather Sunday and Monday with some possible rain chances as well. We'll be back to hot by the middle of next week.

We'll also keep an eye on the Gulf as there's some indications that there could be some development of a tropical system next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist