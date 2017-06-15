Accident on Kell West and Harrison sends several to the hospital

Several children and adults were rushed to the hospital following a collision in Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m. officers were called out to the intersection of Kell West Boulevard and Harrison Street for an accident with injuries.

WFPD officials said one vehicle was likely heading north on Harrison and the other was heading west on Kell when the two collided.

The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital. Officers said seven children and three adults were in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Several in that vehicle were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Traffic in the area was slowed down while crews were to clear the scene.

