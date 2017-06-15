Local dog shows could lead to canines coming down with flu

A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.
A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.
There are only 6 districts in the lone star state that have been recognized with this honor.
There are only 6 districts in the lone star state that have been recognized with this honor.
There is a spike in the canine influenza across the United States and the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center wants you and your pets to be prepared.
There is a spike in the canine influenza across the United States and the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center wants you and your pets to be prepared.
Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering many resolutions at the June 20th meeting.
Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering many resolutions at the June 20th meeting.
Teens in Wichita Falls are entering the workforce this summer with the help of Workforce Solutions.
Teens in Wichita Falls are entering the workforce this summer with the help of Workforce Solutions.