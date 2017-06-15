Texoma school district named Google for Education Reference Dist - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma school district named Google for Education Reference District

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

City View ISD has been named as a Google for Education Reference District by the technology company. 

There are only 6 districts in the lone star state that have been recognized with this honor. 

Google officials said these districts demonstrate excellence and leadership through the innovative use of technology. 

