2015 champ Snyder looking to bounce back in her final T-O Junior

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.
The Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament tees off next week. For one Texoma golf star, it's a chance at redemption after coming up short a year ago!
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.
For the second-straight season, the Midwestern State men's soccer program was crowned NCAA Division II attendance champions
The Lone Star Conference and the City of Frisco announced Wednesday an agreement that moves the LSC Men's and Women's Basketball Championship tournaments to Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas, beginning in 2018
