2015 champ Snyder looking to bounce back in her final T-O Junior

The Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament tees off next week. For one Texoma golf star, it's a chance at redemption after coming up short a year ago.

Wichita Falls native Savanah Snyder was the 2015 T-O girls' open champion, and the year before that she took home the girls' 14-15 year-old crown.

She's also a four-time TAPPS state champion, so she's not very accustomed to losing.

But a first-round 81 last year took her out of contention and she finished tied for ninth.

"Of course it bugged me," Snyder said this week. "You know, coming off of a win -- two wins, actually."

Now she's back for one more go-round, her 9th time in the event.

"It's my last year. This is my last year. I've been playing it since I could play in it."

Snyder is signed to play at Dallas Baptist next year. Now she's focused on using this summer to get ready for that level of competition.

"I've been practicing a lot harder," she said. "Especially going into college, you've got to have that mentality to practice every single day. You know, have your accountability. So yeah I'm ready this year. I think it'll be a great year."

It's also the last go-round for her grandfather, who has caddied her whole career so far.

"He's excited, but sad because it's the last time he gets to caddy for me," Snyder said. "Getting older, your body always doesn't work with you, so it's going to be a lot of fun."

One of the best things about the T-O every year is how we get so see a lot of the same faces year-to-year and get to know them. It's the same for the players -- to a point.

"You become friends, but then there's also that mentality like, 'you know I'm trying to beat her and she's trying to beat me.'" Snyder said. "So you have to remember to stand your ground, because you have those people that want to get in your head. Off the course we're a lot friendlier, but on the course you know, you're in your mind. You're in your game and you're really focused about that, not really friends."

Through all her success on the course, she's always had lots of support. She's hoping to give all of her friends and family one more week to cheer for.

"All the family support I get out here, and the community support, it's great," Snyder said. "It's going to be a lot of fun."

Savanah tees off Monday morning at 7:20 from the 1st hole at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

