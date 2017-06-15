Oppressive Combination of Heat & Humidity

This oppressive combination of summer heat and spring time humidity will reach its peak both today and tomorrow. After a high in the mid 90s yesterday temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon. High humidity will make it seem even warmer. Wichita Falls is expected to register its first 100 degree day of the year Saturday. The only thing that will prevent similar heat on Father's day is a cold front expected to push into the region in the afternoon and turn our winds northerly. The cold front will also bring a slight chance of rain Sunday night into early Monday morning. Triple digit heat returns to the forecast by Wednesday.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist