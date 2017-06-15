Quiet for the Night - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Quiet for the Night

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Thunderstorm threats have ended for the night with quiet conditions expected into Friday. It will be hot for Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Humidity level will be just high enough to produce a real feel of around 103 to 106.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

