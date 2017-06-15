Bowie discusses plans for water rate increase

The plans to raise water and sewer rates in Bowie have been put on hold for one more week.

The council held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss two new plans, designed by Mayor Scott Davis.

Davis designed the plans after the community felt a water rate increase from .0049 cents per gallon to .0080 cents per gallon was too much.

Even with the mayor’s effort to design new plans, residents in Bowie said they are already maxed out when it comes to paying for utilities.

“We don't want a rate increase, we already feel like we are paying enough into the electricity fund,” said Tami Buckmaster, a certified public accountant.

Several business owners said in the past they have felt very little support from city officials.

Something Mayor Davis is trying to change.

As the city tries to make up a major budget deficit of nearly $700,000, council members like Chuck Malone feels there no other options.

“I don't know what else we can do except raise rates to try and get things fixed up,” said Malone.

After an hour of debate, the council decided to table the rate increase and will have till next Tuesday to take a closer look at all three plans.

Before the meeting adjourned Mayor Davis assured the council will make the best possible decision for everyone in the Bowie community as a whole.

“We are going to get this thing fixed I promise,” said Mayor Davis.

Next meeting is set for Tuesday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m.



Water and Sewer Rate Plans

Plan A

- Water base rate of $20.00 including 2500 gallons

- Per gallon rate increase from .0049 cents to .0080 cents

Plan B

- Water base rate of $19.00 including 2250 gallons

- Per gallon rate increase from .0049 cents to .0076 cents

Plan C

- Water base rate of $20.00 including 2000 gallons

- Per gallon rate increase from .0049 cents to .0065 cents

Water Rate Summary

Below Average Average Above Average

A -$6.68 $7.49 $14.91

B -$4.42 $9.31 $11.75

C -$2.46 $8.17 $7.36

