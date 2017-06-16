Local chefs cooking up dishes with locally grown produce tomorrow

If you are looking to get out of the house on Saturday morning and enjoy some good food, the Farmer's Market in downtown Wichita Falls will be the place to go.

The Market to Menu event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Dishes from local chefs created from fresh produce grown by local farmers will be available.

Kyle Dalke from Ganache Cupcake Lounge, Erik Scott from Highlander Public House, and Patrick Street from Pelican's will be the chefs cooking up the dishes you can sample.

There will be live music from Bryson Lawrence and Yoga on the Bricks at 8:00 a.m.

