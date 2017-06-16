Pair arrested after WFPD find two handguns

Two men are behind bars after a call to Wichita Falls Police early Thursday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m. officers were called out to the 3200 block of Harrison Street in reference to a suspicious person call.

Police were informed that three men, wearing all black, were in the Martin Plaza Park area.

When officers arrived on scene they found three men matching the description given in the call at the intersection of Harrison Street and Berkley Drive.

One of the suspects was identified as Xavier White, 18. A record check revealed White had several warrants out for his arrest.

In September 2016, White was arrested along with a juvenile accused of sexually assaulting a classmate at Hirschi High School.

White was taken into custody and during a search, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was found in the front of White's waistband and an additional loaded magazine was found in his pants pocket.

The second suspect was identified as Kwamain Martinell, 18. Martinell gave officers consent to search him and when he stood up a .380 caliber handgun fell out of his pants.

Police said the gun was loaded with one round and additional live rounds were found in his pockets.

Neither White or Martinell had a license to carry permits and were taken to the Wichita County Jail charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The third subject, a juvenile, was clear of warrants. When officers were unable to find a parent or guardian to come get him the juvenile was taken to the teen shelter.

