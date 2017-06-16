Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

The people on this list should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

If you know the whereabouts of any person on this list give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

Christina Eldridge

White Female

DOB: 12-07-80

Bro/Haz

180 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1gm - U/4gm

Kimberly Rena Holloway

Black Female

DOB: 10-16-62

Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear

Rodrick Jermaine Petty

Black Male

DOB: 06-05-92

Blk/Grn

145 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

James Trujillo

Hispanic Male

DOB: 12-27-83

Blk/Bro

135 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Burglary of Habitation

Tevais White

White Male

DOB: 04-09-83

Bro/Grn

330 Lbs. / 6'03" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1gm - U/4gm

