Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your help finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. 
The people on this list should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

If you know the whereabouts of any person on this list give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

Christina Eldridge 
White Female 
DOB: 12-07-80 
Bro/Haz 
180 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1gm - U/4gm

Kimberly Rena Holloway 
Black Female 
DOB: 10-16-62 
Blk/Bro 
150 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall 
Wanted For: Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear

Rodrick Jermaine Petty 
Black Male 
DOB: 06-05-92 
Blk/Grn 
145 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

James Trujillo 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 12-27-83 
Blk/Bro 
135 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Burglary of Habitation

Tevais White 
White Male 
DOB: 04-09-83 
Bro/Grn 
330 Lbs. / 6'03" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1gm - U/4gm

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly