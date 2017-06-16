Movie Night Under the Stars benefits local charities

If you are looking for something to do tonight that will also benefit local charities you are in luck.

The University United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls is hosting outdoor movie nights during the month of June.

The fun will begin at 8:00 p.m. and the movie will start once the sun goes down at 3405 Taft Blvd.

All proceeds from concession sales will benefit local charities that directly serve Wichita Falls residents.

The schedule of movies are as follows:

June 16 - Zootopia

June 23 - Sing

June 30 - Trolls

